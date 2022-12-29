Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.(Instagram|itsalyssaemm)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may have been busy this year but you probably weren’t as busy as Nick Cannon.

“The Masked Singer” host fathered his 12th child, his fifth in 2022 alone.

His newest daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, was born on Dec. 14.

Although Halo is Cannon’s fifth child this year, she’s the only one mothered by his wife, model Alyssa Scott. The other four children all have different moms.

Scott announced the birth of Halo on Instagram Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Lin was a valued physician at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years.
Rockford UW Health doctor identified as drowning victim in Rock County, Wis.
The owner says the restaurant will close after business on Friday, Dec. 30.
Rockford steakhouse, oyster bar to close at year’s end
Bianchi Guilty
29-year-old Rockford woman guity of violating protection order
Rayshawn Smith gets life in prison for murder of Ashley Hardin
Rockford man convicted of murder dies in prison custody
Crash in the 6600 block of Shirland Road
Victim identified after fatal Rockton crash

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
Helicopter, with 4 on board, crashes in Gulf of Mexico
A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
English designer Vivienne Westwood waves as she is applauded by her models at the end of the...
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
In this image provided by Metika Beck Burke, Pfc. Amiah Manlove, center, who is stationed with...
Airline breakdown upends holiday leave for service members