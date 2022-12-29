Kankakee County judge rules portion of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Kankakee County judge throws a wrench in the implementation of the SAFE-T Act, deeming the portion that eliminates cash bail unconstitutional. 65 Illinois Counties, including Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Stephenson, have sued over the law set to take effect January first.

Judge Thomas Cunnington made the ruling Wednesday night, siding with Kankakee County State’s Attorney James Rowe and County Sheriff Michael Downey.

Lawmakers and leaders throughout the state are already sounding off about the decision. Republican Representative Tony McCombie said in part, “Many provisions within the act put victims, law enforcement and communities throughout Illinois at-risk for disastrous outcomes. I am grateful the courts have ruled on the side of common-sense and am hopeful that any appeal will be upheld to protect Illinois families and the most vulnerable throughout the state.”

On the other side of the argument, the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice released a statement saying, “This disappointing ruling is as political as the frivolous lawsuits that spurred it. We anticipate that this poorly reasoned decision will be swiftly corrected by the Illinois Supreme Court.”

The 37 counties that have not challenged the law are not affected by this decision and can still implement the SAFE-T Act on January first.

The state has appealed the decision, and the case will now go to the Illinois Supreme Court.

