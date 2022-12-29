‘I’m not gonna be there’: Woman misses mother’s funeral due to canceled Southwest flight

Susan Johnson’s Southwest flight from Portland, Oregon to Tulsa, Oklahoma for her mother’s funeral was canceled Wednesday. (Source: KPTV)
By Drew Marine and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A woman stuck in Oregon due to a canceled flight will be missing her own mother’s funeral.

It’s been days since an ice storm hit the Pacific Northwest, but travelers are still dealing with major headaches and heartbreaks, including Susan Johnson.

Johnson’s Southwest flight from Portland to Tulsa, Oklahoma for her mother’s funeral was canceled Wednesday.

Johnson’s flight was one of the many flights canceled across the country. More than 2,300 Southwest flights nationwide were canceled for Thursday alone.

Johnson said her mother was her best friend. Her mother’s health took a turn just weeks ago when she was diagnosed with liver cancer the day after Thanksgiving.

Johnson said her mother was originally given six months to live; however, she died on Dec. 21.

“On the 21st, they told me I had 24 hours. That was at 8:30 in the morning. She passed at 8:42 that night so I didn’t get the full 24 hours to get there,” Johnson said.

Johnson quickly booked her flight to Oklahoma to be there for her mom’s funeral Thursday morning, but to make matters worse, her Southwest flight was canceled before she even made it to the airport.

“The service is tomorrow at 11 and I’m not going to be there,” Johnson said through tears. “I’m hurt, I’m mad because whatever’s going on with them, it’s wrong, you know. Whether it’s weather conditions, whatever condition is going on. It’s not fair, not only to me, but other passengers going through this.”

Southwest offered her a refund which could take two weeks or more to get to her. While she’s going to try and get to Tulsa soon, she’s still devastated she won’t be able to say a formal goodbye to her mother.

“It’s just still not the same. You know? Not being able to say bye to her physically and giving her a kiss on her forehead. But I know she’s at peace, I know that much,” she said.

Southwest’s Chief Commercial Officer put out a video statement on their website Wednesday apologizing and said they’d do everything they can to make it up to their customers. That includes offering full refunds or travel reimbursements if someone had to make other travel arrangements.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

