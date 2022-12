ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy with drizzle and light rain by afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 50′s. Low 30′s tonight then back to the middle 30′s tomorrow. The holiday weekend looks dry for the most. There’s a slight chance for a few light showers by Saturday afternoon/evening. Highs for the weekend in the middle to low 40′s.

