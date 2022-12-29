Goodbye to the cold stretch and hello to warmer temperatures with record high’s

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - These temperatures do not feel like winter weather anymore as we break into the 40s. Even reaching record high’s days away from the new year.

Our high of the day was 42 degrees which is a record high in Rockford. The last time we saw temperatures get this warm on December 28 was back in 1984, where their high was 41 degrees.

The last 24 hours has even seen a significant rise in temperatures, about a 22 degree rise in temperatures. Yesterdays high was 20 degrees while today’s high was a record-breaking 42 degrees. This impressive rise is only going to continue forward as we move into the weekend and the following work week.

In fact, as we make our way out of the cold stretch. The National Weather Service is calling Dec. 21-27 the 12th coldest December week in Rockford and the last time we saw this was in 1990. Our temperatures averaged out to 7 degrees that entire week.

Thursday will jump another 10 degrees and should have highs in the 50s for the day. Unfortunately for some, it won’t be a sunny day. Instead the day is set to bring many clouds and scattered rain showers. The rain will be lighter throughout the day and into the evening, so make sure you have an umbrella on stand-by if you do plan to go out or attend an event. This will be a time where those temperatures are set to heat-up though, higher dew points could also become a factor in tomorrow’s weather as well.

Tonight’s lows will be cool but still on the warmer side, with temperatures dipping into the 30s, we are looking at a low of around 37 degrees exactly. Cloudy skies are expected and only a slight breeze in the air.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will follow with partly cloudy skies and a fluctuation in temperatures. The Thursday rain will cool Friday off and bring us down to the 30s again. With partly cloudy skies and some sunshine to break through now and again. However, we will expect to see a rise in temperatures for Saturday and Sunday, which will take us out of the 30s and back into the 40s yet again.

