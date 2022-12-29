Flags to be lowered statewide in honor of North Park firefighter

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - State and local buildings across Illinois will lower their flags Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in honor of a North Park firefighter who lost his life.

The office of Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement Thursday that all persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in remembrance of Brian Rehnberg.

Rehnberg, 50, of Machesney Park, died suddenly on Sunday, Dec. 25 just after returning home from his Christmas day shift. The cause of death has yet to be released.

Memorial services will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 1860 South Mulford in Rockford.

North Park Fire Protection District has set up a meal train for Rehnberg’s wife and son during this time. Anyone interested in donating is welcome.

Rehnberg will receive his final call during memorial services Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (WIFR)

