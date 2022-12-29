Family of fatal hit-and-run victim in Rockford searches for answers

By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justice and answers. Those are the demands for the family of a Rockford woman who was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

“She didn’t do nothing to them,” said Lisa Judson’s Brother Kelvin. “Why did they steal my sister from me?”

While it was supposed to be a day full of holiday celebrations, this Christmas turned into a tragedy for loved ones of 48-year-old Lisa Judson.

“The police chaplain came to my house, and said somebody hit her,” said Lisa’s Mother Lula Judson. “Mowed her down.. and left her laying on the ground.”

Lisa was killed in a hit-and-run while shoveling snow on Gilbert Avenue in Rockford, just before 6 a.m. “Somebody took her life, and now every Christmas will remind me of her. Every Christmas,” said Lula.

While Rockford Police investigate the hit-and-run, Kelvin and Lula try to put the pieces together on their own, searching for who or what lead to the killing of their loved one.

“I believe she went out there to go talk to someone, and they got mad at her, and run her down,” said Kelvin. “She wouldn’t usually be outside in slippers, especially shoveling snow.”

However, Kelvin says whether she was hit on purpose or by accident, they need our help to find who is responsible. They’re calling on anyone, and everyone who may have seen or heard what caused the death of Lisa, to speak up.

“If you see something, say something,” said Pastor Dussare of the Riverside Church of God and Christ. “No one has the right to take another persons life.”

Amid the search for justice, Lula’s pastor asks the community to wrap their arms around the Judson’s, as they deal with the unthinkable. Loved ones of Lisa created a GoFundMe for the Judson family, linked here.

