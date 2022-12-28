Rockford steakhouse, oyster bar to close at year’s end

Restaurant closing
Restaurant closing(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A restaurant known for its high-end menu items is closing its doors.

Owner Laura “Lola” Renner shared the announcement via social media Wednesday, saying Josef’s Steakhouse & Oyster Bar on Springcreek Road in Rockford would close after business on Friday, Dec. 30.

Renner took over the restaurant in 2019 from former owner Josef Barbados, who first opened in 2005.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in the 6600 block of Shirland Road
38-year-old Shirland man found dead after Rockton crash
Bianchi Guilty
29-year-old Rockford woman guity of violating protection order
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Victim identified in fatal Rockford hit-and-run
Victim identified in fatal Rockford hit-and-run
Arrest made
Police: woman faces battery charge after incident outside proposed Rockford abortion clinic

Latest News

2022 Year in Review with 23 News: Crime
2022 Year in Review with 23 News: Crime
2022 Year in Review with 23 News: Tragedies
2022 Year in Review with 23 News: Tragedies
Abortion clinic on Auburn Street officially opens it's doors
Woman charged with battery outside Rockford’s newly opened abortion clinic
Rockford abortion clinic open
Rockford abortion clinic open