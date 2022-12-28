Major warming trend begins Wednesday
Lengthy spell of mild temperatures to extend well into 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After four consecutive days with high temperatures failing to reach 20°, temperatures finally managed to cross that elusive barrier Tuesday over the vast majority of the Stateline.
While a small step in the right direction, it’s still far short of where we typically should be at this point in December. To provide a bit of context, as of 6:00pm Tuesday, we’ve now gone 290 straight hours with temperatures below freezing. That’s more than twelve full days!!!
While that number will almost certainly climb above 300 overnight into early Wednesday morning, the streak WILL end on Wednesday. Strong southerly winds are to blow overnight, which, along with cloud cover, should allow temperatures to hold steady or even rise a few degrees by sunrise.
With a warmer start to the day Wednesday, a stronger southerly breeze, and plentiful sunshine all in play, temperatures are to surge well above freezing well before noon, and when all is said and done, it’s likely we’re to top out in the 40s.
More clouds are to gather Wednesday night, and southerly breezes remain intact, likely resulting in lows that don’t drop below the freezing mark.
Though not much, if any sunshine’s on tap Thursday, the persistent southerly wind and much warmer start to the day should still be enough to send temperatures well into the 40s, and perhaps even flirt with 50°. While clouds are to be dominant, the daytime hours are to be dry. Not until early Thursday and beyond do showers enter the forecast picture.
Temperatures will cool Friday and Saturday, albeit slightly. Still, the expected highs in the lower 40s on 2022′s final two days are still to come in well above normal, and the milder than normal temperatures are to extend into New Year’s Day as well!
Looking through a longer range lens, signs continue to strongly point toward milder than normal conditions for at least the first week to week and a half of 2023. That’s a thought echoed by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center in their extended outlooks. That’s not to say there won’t be cool days. Rather, it suggests that milder days will only outnumber the chilly ones.
