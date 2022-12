ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - South winds today 10 - 20 MPH gusting up to 30 MPH. Watch for blowing and drifting on east/west roadways. With limited sunshine we will go on to see highs in the upper 30′s. 52 tomorrow with areas of drizzle. Low to middle 40′s for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds expected through New Year’s Day.

