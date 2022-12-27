Stateline shoppers take advantage of post-holiday deals

By Elisa Reamer
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pre-holiday online sales turn into post-holiday in-store bargains with retailers hoping to get and keep shoppers in their stores. It’s an effort to draw people back to the times when the “brick and mortars” were popular. As 23 news reporter Elisa Reamer finds out, that plan might just work.

Gift giving in the area and across the country is at the top of its game.

Despite inflation worries, Americans pushed retail sales up more than 7 1/2% this holiday season, but the savvy shoppers won’t stop there. They plan to hit up local stores to see what deals are out there.

“We’re looking for sales and deals. We’re looking for snow pants for me and snow boots for me,” Machesney Park Kohls Customer Trent Shorter says.

Trent Shorter and his granddaughters stopped Monday at Kohls in Machesney Park after a brief shopping spree at Walmart. He says he spent more on Christmas gifts this year, but the post-holiday deals are hard to resist.

“So far I’ve been to this Target, and they have 50% off most decorations and lights for the holiday and 30 percent off candy,” he says.

Kimberly Moehling also shelled out more cash Monday at the nearby Target, but she also says inflation or prices didn’t scare her away when it came to gifts for her grandchildren.

“Today was very nice. I needed to get a mistake that target had made on one of my gift cards taken care of. They were very helpful, and they actually put a little extra money on it for me, so, which was very nice,” she says.

For those shopping the after-holiday sales, she advises people to stay patient, take things slow and drink lots of coffee.

“Please be careful out here, be safe, and please don’t come out here if you don’t have to and stay warm,” Shorter says.

Working for you in Machesney Park, I’m Elisa Reamer.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in the 6600 block of Shirland Road
One found dead in crashed vehicle on Shirland Road in Rockton
Rockford Police
Woman found lying in road; Rockford police investigating as hit-and-run
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Beloit woman dies after falling through ice in Rock River

Latest News

Friends and family gather to celebrate a bowling legend
Don Carter bowling tournament honors lives lost in 2020 shooting
Friends and family gather to celebrate a bowling legend
- clipped version
A full Kohls parking lot as shoppers hit up sales Monday
- clipped version
Sunshine and southerly winds will allow temperatures to warm nicely in the days ahead.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 12/26/2022