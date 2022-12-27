Stateline shoppers take advantage of post-holiday deals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pre-holiday online sales turn into post-holiday in-store bargains with retailers hoping to get and keep shoppers in their stores. It’s an effort to draw people back to the times when the “brick and mortars” were popular. As 23 news reporter Elisa Reamer finds out, that plan might just work.

Gift giving in the area and across the country is at the top of its game.

Despite inflation worries, Americans pushed retail sales up more than 7 1/2% this holiday season, but the savvy shoppers won’t stop there. They plan to hit up local stores to see what deals are out there.

“We’re looking for sales and deals. We’re looking for snow pants for me and snow boots for me,” Machesney Park Kohls Customer Trent Shorter says.

Trent Shorter and his granddaughters stopped Monday at Kohls in Machesney Park after a brief shopping spree at Walmart. He says he spent more on Christmas gifts this year, but the post-holiday deals are hard to resist.

“So far I’ve been to this Target, and they have 50% off most decorations and lights for the holiday and 30 percent off candy,” he says.

Kimberly Moehling also shelled out more cash Monday at the nearby Target, but she also says inflation or prices didn’t scare her away when it came to gifts for her grandchildren.

“Today was very nice. I needed to get a mistake that target had made on one of my gift cards taken care of. They were very helpful, and they actually put a little extra money on it for me, so, which was very nice,” she says.

For those shopping the after-holiday sales, she advises people to stay patient, take things slow and drink lots of coffee.

“Please be careful out here, be safe, and please don’t come out here if you don’t have to and stay warm,” Shorter says.

Working for you in Machesney Park, I’m Elisa Reamer.

