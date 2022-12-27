Police: woman faces battery charge after incident outside proposed Rockford abortion clinic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Rockford woman is accused of battery Tuesday after an incident outside a proposed abortion clinic in Rockford.

Police claim the altercation happened just after 10 a.m. when a vehicle pulled over in front of 611 Auburn Street, the site of the proposed clinic, and a woman got out of the vehicle to confront a group of protestors.

One man told police that the woman tried to knock his cell phone out of his hand before throwing a cup of coffee at him. She was later identified and taken into custody at her home.

Dr. Dennis Christensen, the Madison doctor who owns the site, faced several challenges from Rockford community members concerned about the proposed clinic, including a recent challenge to appeal a zoning decision that will allow the building to be used for family planning purposes.

