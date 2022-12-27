One found dead in crashed vehicle on Shirland Road

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead after a crashed car was found in a ditch on Shirland Road this morning.

Officials tell 23 News they believe the crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday morning in the 6600 block of Shirland Road, but the car wasn’t found until later by a passerby.

They called emergency crews, who removed the victim and pronounce them dead at the scene between seven and eight o’clock. No word yet on the victim’s age, identity or the cause of the crash.

Rockton Road was closed during the response but is back open.

This is a developing story and we’ll update you as we learn more.

