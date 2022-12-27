One found dead in crashed vehicle on Shirland Road in Rockton

Crash in the 6600 block of Shirland Road
By Marta Berglund
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead after a crashed car was found Tuesday morning in a ditch in the 6600 block of Shirland Road in Rockton.

Officials tell 23 News they believe the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. but wasn’t found until later.

According to first responders, a passing motorist called 9-1-1. When emergency technicians arrived around 7:30 a.m., they removed the victim and pronounce them dead at the scene.

No word yet on the victim’s age, identity, or the cause of the crash.

Rockton Road was closed during the response but is back open.

This is a developing story and we’ll update you as we learn more.

