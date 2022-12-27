Farm in Belvidere to offer ‘Puppy Social Time’ for new pets

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A local pet care center is giving new puppy owners a chance to socialize with their smallest family members.

Meyer’s Tails Up Farm in Belvidere is offering puppy socialization time this winter to help new pups learn how to cope with the world around them. Owners Kent and Gwen Meyer say the activity will help pups work through emotions like fearfulness and aggression before they grow into big dogs.

“Socialization is all about teaching your puppy that the world is a safe place where other dogs and new people are friendly and new experiences don’t have to be scary,” the Meyers said.

The handlers say it only takes a little experience to impact your puppy’s behavior in later years.

“If you try to do it on your own or just wing it, you may inadvertently do more harm than good,” said Gwen. “But you have a short window of opportunity, as socialization gets harder as your puppy ages.”

Learn more about how to socialize your new four-legged family member with Meyer’s Tails Up Farm “Puppy Social Time,” every Saturday in January, February, and Marc

h.

Class reservations are just $20 per puppy, with two sessions available; an 8-16 weeks group at 12:30 p.m., and a 17-23 weeks old group at 1:15 p.m.

