Farm in Belvidere to offer ‘Puppy Social Time’ for new pets

Golden Retriever puppy
Golden Retriever puppy(Pxfuel)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A local pet care center is giving new puppy owners a chance to socialize with their smallest family members.

Meyer’s Tails Up Farm in Belvidere is offering puppy socialization time this winter to help new pups learn how to cope with the world around them. Owners Kent and Gwen Meyer say the activity will help pups work through emotions like fearfulness and aggression before they grow into big dogs.

“Socialization is all about teaching your puppy that the world is a safe place where other dogs and new people are friendly and new experiences don’t have to be scary,” the Meyers said.

The handlers say it only takes a little experience to impact your puppy’s behavior in later years.

“If you try to do it on your own or just wing it, you may inadvertently do more harm than good,” said Gwen. “But you have a short window of opportunity, as socialization gets harder as your puppy ages.”

Learn more about how to socialize your new four-legged family member with Meyer’s Tails Up Farm “Puppy Social Time,” every Saturday in January, February, and Marc
h.

Class reservations are just $20 per puppy, with two sessions available; an 8-16 weeks group at 12:30 p.m., and a 17-23 weeks old group at 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in the 6600 block of Shirland Road
38-year-old Shirland man found dead after Rockton crash
Rockford Police
Woman found lying in road; Rockford police investigating as hit-and-run
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Woman dies after falling in icy Rock River near Beloit
Cruise arrived in less than four minutes and found smoke showing from the back of the house.
Rockford woman dead after Saturday morning house fire

Latest News

Arrest made
Police: woman faces battery charge after incident outside proposed Rockford abortion clinic
A full Kohls parking lot as shoppers hit up sales Monday
Stateline shoppers take advantage of post-holiday deals
Friends and family gather to celebrate a bowling legend
Don Carter bowling tournament honors lives lost in 2020 shooting
Crash in the 6600 block of Shirland Road
38-year-old Shirland man found dead after Rockton crash