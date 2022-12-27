Don Carter bowling tournament honors lives lost in 2020 shooting

By Amber Cooper
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Don Carter Lanes hosted its annual memorial tournament to celebrate the life of local bowling legend Jerome Woodfork.

“Jerome was one of the best known and one of the best bowlers in the city of Rockford. If somebody needed help, he was always there to go to ask for help,” said local bowler Bob Turnure.

In 2020, a day after Christmas, a Florida gunman opened fire at the bowling alley killing three people and injuring three others. Woodfork is one of the victims that died in that shooting.

The bowling community remembers him as someone willing to help anyone improve, especially young people.

“He would come in here and pull off to the side and see a young kid bowling and stop and get out on the lane and show him some pointers and that’s just kind of the guy he was,” said Don Carter Lanes bar manager Jamey Funk.

The tournament is a chance to honor the lives lost and raise money for a scholarship given to a high school senior.

