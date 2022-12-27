Boylan grad Dean Lowry placed on Packers IR with calf injury

The IR placement means Lowry will miss the rest of the regular season
Dean Lowry and the Green Bay Packers are back in the NFC title game for the fourth time in...
Dean Lowry and the Green Bay Packers are back in the NFC title game for the fourth time in seven years. This will be the Rockford native's third trip to the conference championship.(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WIFR) - After 101 straight appearances for the Packers in regular season games, the streak has ended for Stateline native Dean Lowry.

The team placed Lowry on IR Tuesday with a calf injury. IR placement requires that players sit out the next four games of a season, meaning Lowry’s earliest possible return would be the NFC Championship if the Packers were to reach that point in the playoffs.

The former Boylan Titan heads to the injured reserve after racking up 43 tackles, the second-highest among Green Bay defensive linemen in 2022.

