38-year-old Shirland man found dead after Rockton crash

Crash in the 6600 block of Shirland Road
Crash in the 6600 block of Shirland Road(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old man from Shirland, Ill. was found dead in his vehicle Tuesday morning by first responders.

First-arriving crews say the vehicle crashed into a tree in the 6600 block of Shirland Road in Rockton. Officials tell 23 News they believe the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. but the vehicle wasn’t found until hours later.

According to first responders, a passing motorist called 9-1-1. When emergency technicians arrived just before 7 a.m., they removed the sole occupant of the vehicle, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word yet on the victim’s identity or the cause of the crash. Rockton Fire Protection District shared photos of the wreck Tuesday via social media:

