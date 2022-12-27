38-year-old Shirland man found dead after Rockton crash

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old man from Shirland, Ill. was found dead in his vehicle Tuesday morning.

The man’s vehicle crashed into a tree in the 6600 block of Shirland Road in Rockton, according to Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies.

Officials tell 23 News they believe the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. but the man wasn’t found until later.

According to first responders, a passing motorist called 9-1-1. When emergency technicians arrived around 7:30 a.m., they removed the sole occupant of the vehicle and pronounce him dead at the scene.

No word yet on the victim’s identity or the cause of the crash.

