29-year-old Rockford woman guity of violating protection order

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 29-year-old Sierra Bianchi was found guilty Tuesday for violating an order of protection in June 2021.

Prosecutors showed evidence that Bianchi sent a string of text messages to her ex-boyfriends’ girlfriend, violating the order of protection.

She could face up to 6 years in prison for the class 4 felony offense. Bianchi also faces obstruction and drug charges in a separate incident.

