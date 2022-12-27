29-year-old Rockford woman guity of violating protection order

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 29-year-old Sierra Bianchi was found guilty Tuesday for violating an order of protection in June 2021.

Prosecutors showed evidence that Bianchi sent a string of text messages to her ex-boyfriends’ girlfriend, violating the order of protection.

She could face up to 6 years in prison for the class 4 felony offense. Bianchi also faces obstruction and drug charges in a separate incident.

