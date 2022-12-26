Morning flurries brings chilly temps, warmer temperatures to come

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We are finally away from that harsh winter blizzard that brought lots of snow, blustery winds and freezing temperatures. Now we watch as some flurries cover the morning sky and temperatures continue to rise in the right direction.

We tracked some snow that began around three in the morning and was on and off over the last several hours. This snowfall is causing some slippery roadways, so if you do plan to be out drive cautiously. Roads should clear up and melt into slush as the sun comes out a bit more over the next 48 hours.

Tracking some flurries in our area over the next couple of hours as they could make roads slippery. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The snow will fall away but the clouds will stick around with some sun shining through (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

We expect to see temperatures to only get as high as the mid-teens to low 20s today. Winds will also stay more breezy than windy, which will allow for today to be a much more relaxing day for anyone coming off of their Christmas celebrations.

Winds will begin to pick up speed as we make our way into Tuesday, we are looking at a change in direction. Winds are expected to come from the south between 15 and 20 mph. Nothing too strong but not a light breeze either. This could add to Tuesday’s chilliness feeling.

Luckily though we will see an uptick in temperatures over the next couple of days leading into Thursday. A sneak peek into an early spring will bring beautiful temperatures and potential rain.

Still pretty chilly but we could expect a change in temperatures real soon. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

We can see temperatures are going to start warming us up in the area. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Temperatures ramp up as a warm front is expected. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.