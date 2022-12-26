Another round of sticking snow possible overnight into early Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In what’s been a rather eventful week in the days leading up to Christmas, it was nice to see the sun shining Christmas Day, and even nicer to see the wind die down as dramatically as it has.

However, the respite from active weather appears to be a brief one, as another shot of snow takes aim on the area overnight into early Monday morning. A quick-hitting Alberta Clipper system is to bring us snow during the 12:00am to 8:00am window Monday, and with such cold, dry air in place it wouldn’t take much for it to fluff up and cover our roadways. Right now, our forecast calls for most areas to pick up about an inch of powdery snow, though a few areas, especially west, could pick up slightly more.

A few flurries and light snow showers arrive after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most of the snow should be out of the way by early to mid morning Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most areas are to see around and inch of snow through midday Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, and Stephenson Counties have been placed under a Winter Weather Advisory through noon Monday. It’s there where the slightly higher totals may be found.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Jo Daviess, Carroll, Stephenson, and Whiteside Counties through noon Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thankfully, wind is not to be a factor, and so blowing and drifting is not a concern.

By Monday afternoon, the sun’s likely to emerge, but with a northerly wind in place, temperatures are to struggle mightily once again. Daytime highs aren’t to get out of the teens for a fourth straight day.

Sunshine may emerge late in the day Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures on Monday are again to remain in the teens. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Improvements are to begin Tuesday as sunshine continues to be present and winds shift around to the southwest. The end result is a much more seasonable day with highs reaching the lower 30s.

Sunshine and a southerly wind will allow for temps to warm a bit on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures on Tuesday are to return back to normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much more substantial warming is to continue Wednesday despite the increase in cloud cover expected. All signs point to highs reaching the middle 40s on Wednesday, and 50s are a legitimate possibility to arrive Thursday as a storm system floods our area with warmer, more moisture-laden air. The drawback is that rain’s to become more of a threat beginning Thursday, and a daily rain chance is included in the forecast straight through New Year’s Day. Still, temperatures are to remain considerably above normal through the end of 2022 and into at least the first several days of 2023.

Come midweek, temperatures are to reach into the 40s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It's possible temperatures could reach the 50s on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

