Woman found lying in roadway, police investigating as hit-and-run

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 48-year-old Rockford woman is dead after a driver found her lying on the street Sunday morning.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, someone was driving down the 3200 block of Gilbert Ave. before 6:00 a.m. Sunday when they noticed an unresponsive woman lying on the road.

The Rockford police and fire departments responded to the scene and determined the woman couldn’t be revived. The Coroner’s Investigator pronounced the woman dead before 6:30 a.m.

Rockford police will investigate the incident as a hit-and-run.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Woman dies after falling through ice in Rock River
Cruise arrived in less than four minutes and found smoke showing from the back of the house.
One woman dead after Saturday morning house fire
Motorists are asked to avoid N. Main Street north of Latham Street Friday for a serious...
At least 9 cars in pileup crash on N. Main in Winnebago Co.
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
Winter snow weather
In case you get stranded in your car during winter storm, here’s how to prepare

Latest News

Officials urge drivers to fill up on tanks before driving in cold
Officials urge drivers to fill up on tanks before driving in cold
Winter snow weather
In case you get stranded in your car during winter storm, here’s how to prepare
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Woman dies after falling through ice in Rock River
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 12/23/2022
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 12/23/2022