Woman found lying in road; Rockford police investigating as hit-and-run

Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 48-year-old Rockford woman is dead after a driver found her lying on the street Sunday morning.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, someone was driving down the 3200 block of Gilbert Ave. before 6 a.m. Sunday when they noticed an unresponsive woman lying on the road.

The Rockford police and fire departments responded to the scene and determined the woman couldn’t be revived. The coroner’s investigator pronounced the woman dead before 6:30 a.m.

Rockford police will investigate the incident as a hit-and-run.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27.

