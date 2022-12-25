Victim identified in fatal Rockford hit-and-run

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 48-year-old Rockford woman found lying dead on the street Sunday morning has been identified.

The woman, Lisa Judson, died of blunt force trauma to the chest, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s office. Police are investigating Judson’s death as a hit-and-run incident.

Police say a motorist noticed Judson just before 6 a.m. Sunday lying on the street in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue in Rockford.

She was pronounced dead just before 6:30 a.m. by first responders.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Rockford police.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in the 6600 block of Shirland Road
38-year-old Shirland man found dead after Rockton crash
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Woman dies after falling in icy Rock River near Beloit
Crews arrived in less than four minutes and found smoke showing from the back of the house.
Rockford woman dead after Saturday morning house fire

Latest News

Plumbers fix busted pipes
Rockford area plumbers remain busy after cold temperatures
Plumbers fix busted pipes
- clipped version
Get a 'Safe Ride Home' on New Year's Eve with Winnebago Co. deputies
Get a 'Safe Ride Home' on New Year's Eve with Winnebago Co. deputies
38-year-old Shirland man found dead after Rockton crash
38-year-old Shirland man found dead after Rockton crash
Arrest made
Police: woman faces battery charge after incident outside proposed Rockford abortion clinic