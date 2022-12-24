Woman dies after falling through ice in Rock River

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman died Friday morning after she fell into the Rock River.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office along with other local police and fire departments were called to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Dr. for a water rescue in the Rock River just after 11:45 a.m. The initial investigation found a 57-year-old woman fell through the ice and couldn’t see her.

Additional resources responded to the scene. They recovered the woman from the river around 5:30 p.m. The death is under investigation by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. 23 News will provide updates as they become available.

