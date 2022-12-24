Woman dies after falling through ice in Rock River

Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman died Friday morning after she fell into the Rock River.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office along with other local police and fire departments were called to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Dr. for a water rescue in the Rock River just after 11:45 a.m. The initial investigation found a 57-year-old woman fell through the ice and couldn’t see her.

Additional resources responded to the scene. They recovered the woman from the river around 5:30 p.m. The death is under investigation by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. 23 News will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local agencies announce closings Thursday in anticipation of severe weather.
State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm
Motorists are asked to avoid N. Main Street north of Latham Street Friday for a serious...
At least 9 cars in pileup crash on N. Main in Winnebago Co.
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
Photo of powerlines
Winter storm Elliott power outage preparation
Snow emergency parking
List of snow emergencies declared in Rockford-area cities and towns

Latest News

Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 12/23/2022
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 12/23/2022
“Some folks who are completely unhoused we were able to get them connected with the city, and...
Non-profits look to house the homeless to protect them from the winter conditions
School funding graphic.
$1.3M in federal funding headed to Freeport, Rockford for humanitarian projects
Rockford Fire division chief Knott resigns; takes position in Green Bay
Rockford Fire division chief Knott resigns; takes position in Green Bay