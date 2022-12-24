Winter Storm Warning still in effect; blustery winds and dangerous temps continue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Blustery winds and icy temps are set to continue overnight into the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Temperatures have been below zero for more than 24-hours now with wind chills between -20 and -30 degrees which makes it that more dangerous to be outside in. These ‘feel like’ temperatures will not be warming up too much in the next couple of days.

Westerly winds will make visibility, especially at night, difficult for drivers. If you live in a rural area near open roads, expect snow drifts and whiteouts at night. Up to 50 mile per hour gusts is heavily pushing snow onto roads making dangerous snow drifts for drivers. If your car gets stuck or you get into an accident, stay inside your car and call the police. You do not want to handle the situation yourself in these conditions.

Some ways to stay safe if you are travelling consists of keeping a blanket in your car, extra water and food, pack a bag of clothes and make sure your car is filled with gas. These snowy and icy conditions could cause your car to be slowed down or stranded in the snow which is why everyone should take pre-cautions.

Christmas Eve will be a windy day with temperatures slowly rising, but not by much. Although Christmas could bring snowfall late into the night, but only for a few hours. Talk about a late night white Christmas.

A break from the clouds but wind continues (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Snowfall could happen on Christmas (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

We will start to see a rise in temperatures over the next couple of days. Saturday and Sunday will stay relatively colder while Monday and Tuesday will heat up and make these negative temps and brisk winds a thing of the past.

Cold temperatures to continue (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Colder temperatures to get warmer (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Warmer temperatures to come (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Tonight will stay windy, with possible snow showers starting at eight in the evening and lasting until two in the morning.

Possible snowfall later tonight (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

