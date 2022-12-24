Rockford woman dead after Saturday morning house fire

Cruise arrived in less than four minutes and found smoke showing from the back of the house.
Cruise arrived in less than four minutes and found smoke showing from the back of the house.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A house fire in Rockford claims the life of a 61-year-old woman.

Firefighters dispatched just after 9:15 a.m. to the 3600 block of Huffman Boulevard in Rockford for a house fire. Crews arrived in less than four minutes and found smoke showing from the back of the house.

First responders found a woman inside the house, who was the only person in the home, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Crews brought the fire under control and removed debris and smoke from the house. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

