Rockford UW Health doctor identified as drowning victim in Rock County, Wis.

Dr. Lin was a valued physician at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years.(UW Health)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A 54-year-old doctor at UW Health has been identified as a drowning victim after falling through ice on the Rock River Friday morning.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s department named Dr. Billie S. Lin, of Chicago, Ill. as the woman who drowned Dec. 23 in the Rock River near the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Drive in Rock County, Wis.

UW Health released a statement Wednesday following the unexpected death of Dr. Lin:

A spokesperson for the healthcare system says that the UW Health Northern Illinois Immediate Care Clinic at 3775 N Mulford Rd. in Rockford will close early on Friday, December 30, so that Dr. Lin’s clinic team can attend memorial services. Immediate Care will close at 3 p.m. and reopen as scheduled at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, first responders dispatched around 11:45 a.m. for a water rescue.

Multiple dive teams from surrounding areas responded to the scene and after several hours of searching, the woman was recovered from the river around 5:30 p.m.

Additional testing is underway, and the incident remains under investigation.

