One woman dead after Saturday morning house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A house fire claims the life of a 61-year-old woman Saturday.

The Rockford fire department was called to the 3600 block of Huffman Blvd. in Rockford just after 9:15 a.m. for a house fire. Crews arrived in less than four minutes and found smoke showing from the back of the house.

First responders found a woman inside the house, who was the only person in the home, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Crews brought the fire under control and removed debris and smoke from the house. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

