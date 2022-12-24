One woman dead after Saturday morning house fire

Cruise arrived in less than four minutes and found smoke showing from the back of the house.
Cruise arrived in less than four minutes and found smoke showing from the back of the house.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A house fire claims the life of a 61-year-old woman Saturday.

The Rockford fire department was called to the 3600 block of Huffman Blvd. in Rockford just after 9:15 a.m. for a house fire. Crews arrived in less than four minutes and found smoke showing from the back of the house.

First responders found a woman inside the house, who was the only person in the home, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Crews brought the fire under control and removed debris and smoke from the house. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists are asked to avoid N. Main Street north of Latham Street Friday for a serious...
At least 9 cars in pileup crash on N. Main in Winnebago Co.
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Woman dies after falling through ice in Rock River
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
State and local agencies announce closings Thursday in anticipation of severe weather.
State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search

Latest News

Officials urge drivers to fill up on tanks before driving in cold
Officials urge drivers to fill up on tanks before driving in cold
Winter snow weather
In case you get stranded in your car during winter storm, here’s how to prepare
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Woman dies after falling through ice in Rock River
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 12/23/2022
Kayleigh's Friday Forecast - 12/23/2022