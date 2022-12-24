Chicago woman identified after Rock River drowning in Wisconsin

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A 54-year-old woman who died after falling through ice on the Rock River Friday morning has been identified.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s department named Billie S. Lin, of Chicago, Ill. as the woman who drowned Dec. 23 on the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Drive in Rock County, Wis.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, first responders dispatched around 11:45 a.m. for a water rescue.

Multiple dive teams from surrounding areas responded to the scene and after several hours of searching, the woman was recovered from the river around 5:30 p.m.

Additional testing is underway, and the incident remains under investigation.

