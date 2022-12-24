Chicago woman identified after Rock River drowning in Wisconsin

Wisconsin death
Wisconsin death(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A 54-year-old woman who died after falling through ice on the Rock River Friday morning has been identified.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s department named Billie S. Lin, of Chicago, Ill. as the woman who drowned Dec. 23 on the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Drive in Rock County, Wis.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, first responders dispatched around 11:45 a.m. for a water rescue.

Multiple dive teams from surrounding areas responded to the scene and after several hours of searching, the woman was recovered from the river around 5:30 p.m.

Additional testing is underway, and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in the 6600 block of Shirland Road
38-year-old Shirland man found dead after Rockton crash
Bianchi Guilty
29-year-old Rockford woman guity of violating protection order
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Victim identified in fatal Rockford hit-and-run
Victim identified in fatal Rockford hit-and-run
Arrest made
Police: woman faces battery charge after incident outside proposed Rockford abortion clinic

Latest News

2022 Year in Review with 23 News: Crime
2022 Year in Review with 23 News: Crime
2022 Year in Review with 23 News: Tragedies
2022 Year in Review with 23 News: Tragedies
Abortion clinic on Auburn Street officially opens it's doors
Woman charged with battery outside Rockford’s newly opened abortion clinic
Rockford abortion clinic open
Rockford abortion clinic open
Plumbers fix busted pipes
Rockford area plumbers remain busy after cold temperatures