In case you get stranded in your car during winter storm, here’s how to prepare

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Caution, and preparation go hand in hand for drivers hitting the roads during the 2022 winter storm. Deputies and officials are urging people to stock up their cars with gas and supplies following multiple reports of people getting stuck, and stranded while tow trucks try to play catch up.

Randolph Romero and his wife Georgina, experienced a situation like this, first hand. While the couple knew they’d be trading sunny skies for snowy fields when packing up their lives in California to move to Belvidere, nothing could prepare them for this winter storm.

“It was 3 a.m., my wife was driving from work and she called me,” said Romero. “She said ‘I can’t move the car anymore, I’m stuck’.”

The slippery roads caused Georgina to spin out, sending her car into a ditch Wednesday night. “It happened two miles from our home, so I could pick her up,” said Romero. While Georgina did make it home safely within an hour, with tow trucks in the region slammed, it took the couples car more than eight hours.

“Tried again 8 am in the morning, waited two hours, called at 10, same thing,” said Romero. Thankfully, Romero says he finally found an available service, but the difficulties of finding roadside assistance amid the severe weather, is not exclusive to the couple. Lee County is one of several in the region to report similar situations.

“If their running out of gas, you know it could be a life threatening if they are not taken away from that situation,” said Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kyle Kellen.

Deputy Kellen says the severe cold and limited visibility on roads combined, make a recipe for disaster for drivers, especially if their vehicle gets stuck.

“We’re in the country, you could be a long ways from you house,” said Kellen. That’s why Kellen urges drivers to prepare for the worst case scenario, by making sure gas tanks are full, and supplies are at hand.

“If you have warmth, if you have things in your vehicle, that’s going to make all the difference,” said Kellen. “Another thing I want to mention, is do not try to leave your vehicle and make it to a house.” Kellen says staying put in the event your vehicle gets stuck, is the safest thing you can do after calling for help.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.