Beloit woman dies after falling through ice in Rock River

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A 57-year-old woman died after investigators say she fell through ice on the Rock River Friday morning.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called around 11:45 a.m. to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Dr. in the Township of Rock for a water rescue.

Several area dive teams responded to the scene and after several hours of searching, the woman was recovered from the icy river around 5:30 p.m.

The death is under investigation by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

