Stillman Valley, Marengo faceoff on first day of E.C. Nichols Tournament

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARENGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The colder temperatures across the Stateline Thursday forced changes to some holiday basketball tournaments.

Four of the seven games in the first round of the 72nd Annual E.C. Nichols boy’s basketball holiday tournament were played. Marengo had a first-round bye but instead, they played Stillman Valley, whose initial opponent could not make the trip.

Stillman Valley beat Marengo 67-54. Regardless of the outcome, both teams will advance to the winner’s side of the bracket next week.

Marengo Athletic Director Dwain Nance says it’s not ideal to travel in this weather but wants to reward the teams who did make the trip to Marengo and is excited to welcome the remaining teams next week.

“I think at this time of year it’s just about playing different ball games and seeing different opponents and we’re happy to be running the 72nd Annual E.C. Nichols Tournament. We’re super excited to be doing this and a great venue and just a great tournament feel.”

Earlier in the day, Genoa Kingston lost to Harvest Christian 50-46. They move to the loser’s side of the bracket to face Sycamore who lost to Rockford Christian 64-57. The Royal Lions will face Harvest Christian.

The second round of games was scheduled for Friday but Nance says they will move these games to Tuesday, Dec. 27 because of the weather and conclude Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

