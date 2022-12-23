Snow finished, but storm impacts far from finished

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A winter storm has unleashed a full arsenal of impacts on the Stateline Thursday, and while snow is a thing of the past, Mother Nature still has plenty of tricks up her sleeve.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for the entire area through 6am Christmas Eve, despite there being no more snow in the forecast between now and then.

Winter Storm Warnings continue through 6am Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As one can easily notice, winds have picked up in a huge way Thursday evening, causing temperatures to plummet, and also creating quite a hazardous situation on many of our roads. While populated areas have in large part seen road conditions improve, road conditions in open areas are still quite hazardous, as significant blowing and drifting continues to occur. Unfortunately, that situation may worsen before it gets better. Winds, which have gusted as high as 35 to 40mph Thursday evening, may very well gust between 40 and 50mph on Friday. The thought is that the greatest threat for blowing and drifting will occur on north/south roads, especially in rural and exposed regions.

Winds are to gust to between 30 and 40mph Thursday night, 40 to 50mph Friday, and still between 30 and 40mph Friday night. Only Saturday will we see modest relief. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to gust to between 30 and 40mph Thursday night, 40 to 50mph Friday, and still between 30 and 40mph Friday night. Only Saturday will we see modest relief. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to gust to between 30 and 40mph Thursday night, 40 to 50mph Friday, and still between 30 and 40mph Friday night. Only Saturday will we see modest relief. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to gust to between 30 and 40mph Thursday night, 40 to 50mph Friday, and still between 30 and 40mph Friday night. Only Saturday will we see modest relief. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to gust to between 30 and 40mph Thursday night, 40 to 50mph Friday, and still between 30 and 40mph Friday night. Only Saturday will we see modest relief. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to gust to between 30 and 40mph Thursday night, 40 to 50mph Friday, and still between 30 and 40mph Friday night. Only Saturday will we see modest relief. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to gust to between 30 and 40mph Thursday night, 40 to 50mph Friday, and still between 30 and 40mph Friday night. Only Saturday will we see modest relief. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to gust to between 30 and 40mph Thursday night, 40 to 50mph Friday, and still between 30 and 40mph Friday night. Only Saturday will we see modest relief. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to gust to between 30 and 40mph Thursday night, 40 to 50mph Friday, and still between 30 and 40mph Friday night. Only Saturday will we see modest relief. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to gust to between 30 and 40mph Thursday night, 40 to 50mph Friday, and still between 30 and 40mph Friday night. Only Saturday will we see modest relief. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to gust to between 30 and 40mph Thursday night, 40 to 50mph Friday, and still between 30 and 40mph Friday night. Only Saturday will we see modest relief. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to gust to between 30 and 40mph Thursday night, 40 to 50mph Friday, and still between 30 and 40mph Friday night. Only Saturday will we see modest relief. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

These winds will pack quite the punch, not only by causing blowing and drifting, but also by sending temperatures and wind chills plummeting. By 9:00pm Thursday, wind chills had already fallen to -30° or even colder. With even stronger winds expected moving forward, there’s a very real chance wind chills could drop to -40° in many spots. There won’t be many improvements, if at all, during the day Friday, thanks to the very gusty winds. Friday night is to offer no relief whatsoever. As winds ease SLOWLY Saturday, there may be a bit of an improvement. However, chills are expected to remain below zero throughout the day.

Wind chills are to remain between -30° and -40° through Saturday morning, only modestly rising as the day progresses. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind chills are to remain between -30° and -40° through Saturday morning, only modestly rising as the day progresses. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind chills are to remain between -30° and -40° through Saturday morning, only modestly rising as the day progresses. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind chills are to remain between -30° and -40° through Saturday morning, only modestly rising as the day progresses. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind chills are to remain between -30° and -40° through Saturday morning, only modestly rising as the day progresses. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind chills are to remain between -30° and -40° through Saturday morning, only modestly rising as the day progresses. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind chills are to remain between -30° and -40° through Saturday morning, only modestly rising as the day progresses. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind chills are to remain between -30° and -40° through Saturday morning, only modestly rising as the day progresses. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind chills are to remain between -30° and -40° through Saturday morning, only modestly rising as the day progresses. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind chills are to remain between -30° and -40° through Saturday morning, only modestly rising as the day progresses. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind chills are to remain between -30° and -40° through Saturday morning, only modestly rising as the day progresses. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind chills are to remain between -30° and -40° through Saturday morning, only modestly rising as the day progresses. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now, for the silver linings. The sun appears likely to make an appearance later in the day Saturday, and will surely be seen more prominently on Christmas Day, as temperatures return to the teens. 20s are to arrive Tuesday, and a steady stream of 40s appears a good bet as we close out 2022 and welcome 2023.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.