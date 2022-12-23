Rockford Rescue Mission postpones Christmas banquet due to severe cold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s largest non-profits postponed its annual Christmas banquet this week because of extremely cold temperatures.

“We want to first consider the safety of our guests, volunteers and staff,” said Mission CEO Sherry Pitney. “We still look forward to a joyful celebration—just a week later.”

The mission’s crisis services and regular meals are still available this week despite the weather.

The organization posted the news on its Facebook page Wednesday to give enough notice for those planning to attend:

