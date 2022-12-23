Rockford Rescue Mission postpones Christmas banquet due to severe cold

This will be the 58th year that the mission has celebrated the holiday with a community banquet.
This will be the 58th year that the mission has celebrated the holiday with a community banquet.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s largest non-profits postponed its annual Christmas banquet this week because of extremely cold temperatures.

“We want to first consider the safety of our guests, volunteers and staff,” said Mission CEO Sherry Pitney. “We still look forward to a joyful celebration—just a week later.”

The mission’s crisis services and regular meals are still available this week despite the weather.

The organization posted the news on its Facebook page Wednesday to give enough notice for those planning to attend:

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local agencies announce closings Thursday in anticipation of severe weather.
State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
Photo of powerlines
Winter storm Elliott power outage preparation
Snow emergency parking
List of snow emergencies declared in Rockford-area cities and towns
Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say

Latest News

Community members gather to remember loved ones
Rockford community remembers lives lost to opioids
Marengo had a first-round bye but instead, they played Stillman Valley, whose initial opponent...
Stillman Valley, Marengo faceoff on first day of E.C. Nichols Tournament
- clipped version
- clipped version
Winds are to become stronger overnight into Friday, causing whiteout conditions in many open...
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 12/22/2022