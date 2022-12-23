Rockford Fire division chief Knott resigns; takes position in Green Bay

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A familiar name to the Rockford Fire Department is taking his leave.

Mathew Knott has been RFD’s division chief since 2009.

Knott has worked with RFD for 25 years between his career and volunteering with the fire department.

He won’t be stopping as a first responder. Knott will fill a new role after taking a position with Green Bay Metro Fire Department as its new chief.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m going to miss the most,” Knott said at his retirement celebration. “is the great people we work with.”

