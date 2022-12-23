Rockford community remembers lives lost to opioids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Brooke Road United Methodist Church hosted a blue Christmas service to remember family and friends they’ve lost to opioid overdose.

“They are our loved ones, our children, our brothers, our sisters, our coworkers, our friends, and they will remain to be that the rest of our lives. So we just want to be able to give hope and healing to those who are grieving,” said Beverly Pomering.

In 2019, Pomering lost her son Alex to a Fentanyl overdose. Today, she honors him through her organization, the Live R.E.A.L Foundation.

“I created the Live R.E.A.L foundation to bring as much drug education, opioid awareness, training on how to stop an overdose, and just be able to support those that have lost loved ones like I have,” said Pomering.

Pastor Violent Johnicker led the service and said it’s crucial for those who lost a loved one to drugs to know they aren’t alone.

“This is really a tragedy nationally and especially in Winnebago county where we have the highest rate of overdose deaths in the entire state of Illinois. So we really wanted to create space for those who are especially missing their loved ones this Christmas season,” said Johnicker.

Young adults ages 18 to 25 and people with mental health disorders and a history of alcohol abuse are at a higher risk of misuse.

