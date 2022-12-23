At least 9 cars in pileup crash on N. Main in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street between Latham and Gleasman roads in Winnebago County is closed due to a serious traffic incident.

Winnebago County deputies say no one is seriously injured, but the accident has first responders detouring traffic while cleanup is underway.

More than 9 cars slammed into each other just after 4:30 p.m. Friday on N. Main Street, also known as Illinois Rt. 2 in Winnebago County.

Most of the vehicles appear to have heavy front end and side damage. No information has been released on what caused the initial accident, but first responders say the drifting snow is a factor.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

