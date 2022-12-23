Boys hoops: Forreston Holiday Tournament to conclude Monday, E.C. Nichols to resume Tuesday

STATELINE (WIFR) - Frigid temperatures postponed two local boys’ basketball holiday tournaments until next week. Here’s what the remaining schedules will look like for Stateline high schools:

Forreston Holiday Tournament:

Date/Location: Monday, Dec. 26, Forreston Junior High/High School

Semi-Final: Pecatonica vs. Lena-Winslow - 5 p.m., high school gym

Semi-Final: Sterling Newman vs. Byron - 5 p.m., junior high gym

Finals: Pecatonica/Lena-Winslow winner vs. Sterling Newman/Byron winner - 8 p.m., high school gym

3rd Place: Pecatonica/Lena-Winslow loser vs. Sterling Newman/Byron loser - 8 p.m., junior high gym

5th Place: Winnebago vs. Stockton - 6:30 p.m., high school gym

The full bracket can be viewed here.

E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic:

Date/Location: Marengo High School. Games resume Tuesday, Dec. 27 and conclude Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Winner’s side of the bracket (Tuesday):

Harvest Christian vs. Rockford Christian - 12:00 p.m., main gym

Fenton vs. Stillman Valley - 1:30 p.m., main gym

Grayslake North vs. Rochelle - 1:30 p.m., secondary gym

Crystal Lake Central vs. Marengo - 3:00 p.m., main gym

Loser’s side of the bracket (Tuesday):

Genoa Kingston vs. Sycamore - 10:30 a.m., main gym

Freeport vs. Richmond Burton - 12:00 p.m., secondary gym

The full bracket can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.