Boys hoops: Forreston Holiday Tournament to conclude Monday, E.C. Nichols to resume Tuesday

Both holiday tournaments were postponed because of cold weather in the Stateline.
Both holiday tournaments were postponed because of cold weather in the Stateline.(WIFR)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STATELINE (WIFR) - Frigid temperatures postponed two local boys’ basketball holiday tournaments until next week. Here’s what the remaining schedules will look like for Stateline high schools:

Forreston Holiday Tournament:

Date/Location: Monday, Dec. 26, Forreston Junior High/High School

Semi-Final: Pecatonica vs. Lena-Winslow - 5 p.m., high school gym

Semi-Final: Sterling Newman vs. Byron - 5 p.m., junior high gym

Finals: Pecatonica/Lena-Winslow winner vs. Sterling Newman/Byron winner - 8 p.m., high school gym

3rd Place: Pecatonica/Lena-Winslow loser vs. Sterling Newman/Byron loser - 8 p.m., junior high gym

5th Place: Winnebago vs. Stockton - 6:30 p.m., high school gym

The full bracket can be viewed here.

E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic:

Date/Location: Marengo High School. Games resume Tuesday, Dec. 27 and conclude Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Winner’s side of the bracket (Tuesday):

Harvest Christian vs. Rockford Christian - 12:00 p.m., main gym

Fenton vs. Stillman Valley - 1:30 p.m., main gym

Grayslake North vs. Rochelle - 1:30 p.m., secondary gym

Crystal Lake Central vs. Marengo - 3:00 p.m., main gym

Loser’s side of the bracket (Tuesday):

Genoa Kingston vs. Sycamore - 10:30 a.m., main gym

Freeport vs. Richmond Burton - 12:00 p.m., secondary gym

The full bracket can be viewed here.

