Boys hoops: Forreston Holiday Tournament to conclude Monday, E.C. Nichols to resume Tuesday
STATELINE (WIFR) - Frigid temperatures postponed two local boys’ basketball holiday tournaments until next week. Here’s what the remaining schedules will look like for Stateline high schools:
Forreston Holiday Tournament:
Date/Location: Monday, Dec. 26, Forreston Junior High/High School
Semi-Final: Pecatonica vs. Lena-Winslow - 5 p.m., high school gym
Semi-Final: Sterling Newman vs. Byron - 5 p.m., junior high gym
Finals: Pecatonica/Lena-Winslow winner vs. Sterling Newman/Byron winner - 8 p.m., high school gym
3rd Place: Pecatonica/Lena-Winslow loser vs. Sterling Newman/Byron loser - 8 p.m., junior high gym
5th Place: Winnebago vs. Stockton - 6:30 p.m., high school gym
The full bracket can be viewed here.
E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic:
Date/Location: Marengo High School. Games resume Tuesday, Dec. 27 and conclude Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Winner’s side of the bracket (Tuesday):
Harvest Christian vs. Rockford Christian - 12:00 p.m., main gym
Fenton vs. Stillman Valley - 1:30 p.m., main gym
Grayslake North vs. Rochelle - 1:30 p.m., secondary gym
Crystal Lake Central vs. Marengo - 3:00 p.m., main gym
Loser’s side of the bracket (Tuesday):
Genoa Kingston vs. Sycamore - 10:30 a.m., main gym
Freeport vs. Richmond Burton - 12:00 p.m., secondary gym
The full bracket can be viewed here.
