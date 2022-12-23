$1.3M in federal funding headed to Freeport, Rockford for humanitarian projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIFR) - Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) voted Friday in the nation’s capitol to secure federal funding for 15 humanitarian projects in the 17th congressional district―two of which will benefit residents in the stateline area.

Bustos shared the local wins in the spending package via Zoom just after the vote. More than $66 million was secured in total, which Bustos says is more than just a number, representing a lot of effort and hard work at the local level to improve community standards and programs.

The spending package includes $1 million to open The Excel Center in Rockford, a tuition-free high school focused on giving students access to postsecondary credits, skill-building experiences and support services. Excel Center will be the first of its kind in Illinois.

$300,000 will go to Highland Community College for its Mobile Medical Clinic which will serve HCC students, local businesses and organizations, and community members.

