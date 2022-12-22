Shoppers brave blizzard conditions to buy last minute gifts

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Porch in Rockford and Ambrose Christmas Store in Loves Park are both popular stores to shop at around the holidays with all the festive knick-knacks they have strewn throughout the store. Even though the weather outside is frightful, that didn’t stop storeowners from opening their doors on Thursday.

“We just watch the weather and stay smart and hopefully everyone can get the Christmas shopping done before the wind starts blowing,” said Lori Wetzel, owner of Porch.

Ben Ambrose and his family own Ambrose Christmas store. In the past 53 years, Ben says he can’t remember a time when weather forced them to close.

“We plan on being here as long as we can tonight depending on how the roads get and then yeah, we will be open again tomorrow at 9. I know it’s supposed to be real cold but we’ll be here,” Ambrose told 23 News.

Customers, like the Elder family, say they greatly appreciate the commitment.

“One of my friends really knows the area and she always posted pictures and I was like, where do you go it looks so pretty and so I found out and we’ve been coming ever since,” they said.

Both stores, and many others around town will be open on the build up to Christmas regardless of the weather. This is supposed to be one of the busiest times of the year for retail, and a little snow won’t stop that.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and local agencies announce closings Thursday in anticipation of severe weather.
State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm
Light snow is to begin Wednesday evening.
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to have major impact on the Stateline
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
Most severe travel impacts are to come between Thursday night and Friday, with only modest...
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Warnings go into effect Thursday, continue into early Saturday

Latest News

Store owners say many shoppers came to do their last minute shopping on Thursday, regardless of...
Shoppers brave blizzard for last minute gifts
In less than two days, Santa Clause and his reindeer will take to the skies to deliver gifts...
Rudolph will lead Santa Clause through snow or clear skies
The two quarter-ounce gold Canadian Maple Leaf coins are worth an estimated $1,000.
Anonymous donor drops gold coins in Rockford Salvation Army kettle
Rockford snow plow drivers prepare for tough weather
Rockford snow plow drivers prepare for tough weather