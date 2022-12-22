Shoppers brave blizzard conditions to buy last minute gifts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Porch in Rockford and Ambrose Christmas Store in Loves Park are both popular stores to shop at around the holidays with all the festive knick-knacks they have strewn throughout the store. Even though the weather outside is frightful, that didn’t stop storeowners from opening their doors on Thursday.

“We just watch the weather and stay smart and hopefully everyone can get the Christmas shopping done before the wind starts blowing,” said Lori Wetzel, owner of Porch.

Ben Ambrose and his family own Ambrose Christmas store. In the past 53 years, Ben says he can’t remember a time when weather forced them to close.

“We plan on being here as long as we can tonight depending on how the roads get and then yeah, we will be open again tomorrow at 9. I know it’s supposed to be real cold but we’ll be here,” Ambrose told 23 News.

Customers, like the Elder family, say they greatly appreciate the commitment.

“One of my friends really knows the area and she always posted pictures and I was like, where do you go it looks so pretty and so I found out and we’ve been coming ever since,” they said.

Both stores, and many others around town will be open on the build up to Christmas regardless of the weather. This is supposed to be one of the busiest times of the year for retail, and a little snow won’t stop that.

