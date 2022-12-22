Roscoe leaders brace residents for garbage rate hike

Village leaders say the rate hike is undesirable, but competitive compared to surrounding communities.
Village leaders say the rate hike is undesirable, but competitive compared to surrounding communities.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting January 1, 2023, waste hauling fees will increase for Roscoe residents.

The five-year agreement with Waste Management will cost residents $25.50 each month for weekly trash pick-up including one bulk item per household, bi-weekly recycling pick-up and seasonal yard waste removal.

Village leaders say Waste Management outbid competitor Rock River Disposal by nearly $1.50 per month, saving residents money.

The news may be unwelcomed by established residents, according to village leaders, the bid aligns with rates in surrounding communities.

The previous contract was negotiated in 2017 for $15 per month.

