Rockford plow drivers prepare for winter storm

By Amber Cooper
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plow drivers throughout the city are working overtime as they prepare to keep us safe. However, they could face dangerous weather conditions.

“This one there’s supposed to be some pretty high winds and there could be some potential drifting snow as well which makes it tough for anybody out on the roads our drivers included,” said Rockford Streets and Sanitation superintendent Mitch Leatherby.

One local plow driver, Gavyn Doty, says the key to success is to double-check your equipment and remain alert.

“The biggest thing is just making sure your equipment ready, making sure you have enough antifreeze in your truck, your four-wheel drives work, all your parts are moving and in good working order,” said Doty.

Residents can download the snow and ice app to stay updated on the latest snow information.

