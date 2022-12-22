Remembering the local homeless lives lost this year

Rockford residents remember the people who died homeless
Rockford residents remember the people who died homeless(Stephanie Quirk)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While their names might not be known to us, it’s likely we’ve crossed paths with them at some point in time. Their our neighbors, each who hold their own story.

“Even though their homeless, they are part of this community,” said Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition Member Shelton Kay. “At one point, they probably provided some value to this community.”

Forest City residents remembered the 20 homeless people in the stateline who died this year, as each of their were names read aloud and displayed on an ornament hanging in a tree at the Homeless Memorial Service. The service is held every year on the day of the winter solstice in communities across the United States, in recognition of Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.

“He became a friend, and someone we looked out for, it was hard to hear his name,” said Becky Erbe, a pastor at Second First Church in Rockford who shared a special relationship with one of the gentlemen who passed. “We were pretty close too, he spent a lot of time at our church, not only in the emergency shelter.”

Erbe says hearing his name, gives her hope that there are other people in the region, who also want to help those living on the street. “It does makes us all aware of the other people that are out there, who haven’t been called by name yet, that are struggling,” said Erbe.

Both Erbe and Kay say the memorial is not only an opportunity for reflection, but also, a time to draw attention to the growing needs of people who don’t have a home.

“A lot of the people that passed, I know them personally, I know their struggles,” said Kay. “They need to be recognized as a human being.”

“We need to be more respectful of them, and help them in all the areas that caused them to be homeless,” said Erbe.

