Freeport locals offer free toy giveaway Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois Radon Remedies and Mort’s Bar & Grill are teaming up to give back to community members this Wednesday.

The inaugural toy drive kicked off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 114 N. Walnut Ave. in Freeport.

Organizers said the drive is a way for local small businesses to give back to their community.

Keegan Bottoms, the owner of Northern Illinois Radon Remedies, started collecting donations earlier this year and worked straight into the night Tuesday setting up for the big day.

Local businesses chipped in, some with monetary donations as Bottoms came to pick up toy drop boxes.

Bottoms is grateful for all of the support the drive received. He says the whole point of the drive is to help families who really need support during the holidays.

