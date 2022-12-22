Forreston Holiday Tournament postponed following Wednesday’s games

Winnebago beat Dakota 55-22 and will place for 5th place against Stockton.
Winnebago beat Dakota 55-22 and will place for 5th place against Stockton.(WIFR)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST
FORRESTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The remainder of the games at the 61st Annual Forreston Holiday Tournament was scheduled to conclude Thursday and Friday, but those games have been moved to Monday because of the weather.

Wednesday evening, Winnebago beat Dakota 55-22 and will place for 5th place against Stockton. Shortly after, the Forreston Cardinals lost to the River Ridge Wildcats 52-38. The Cardinals will play for 11th place against Eastland.

