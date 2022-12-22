Anonymous donor drops gold coins in Rockford Salvation Army kettle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteers with The Salvation Army were excited to find a rare kind of donation inside a red kettle stationed in Rockford.

Not one, but two gold coins were found after volunteers emptied kettles Wednesday from the Schnuck’s on East State Street.

The two quarter-ounce gold Canadian Maple Leaf coins are worth an estimated $1,000.

Organizers say donations like this help keep Salvation Army services running in Winnebago County. This gold coin donation follows just days after the first gold donation of the season.

“In these very difficult times, the gold coins are just a reminder that our community is full of generous people who care about their neighbors,” said Major Monty Wandling, Winnebago County Coordinator for The Salvation Army.

Visit www.salarmywinnebago.org to donate, volunteer, or if you, or someone you know needs services.

