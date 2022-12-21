South Beloit first responders roll up their sleeves to donate blood

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BELOIT, WIS. (WIFR) - South Beloit’s Fire and Police departments roll up their sleeves Tuesday in the Battle of the Badges blood drive.

South Beloit Fire hosted the event with all collections going straight to the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

“Donating blood is something that anybody can do. It’s healthy, it’s free, it doesn’t cost you anything and it truly saves lives,” said police chief Adam Truman.

The first 75 donors walked away from the event with a free t-shirt and a free pint of custard from Culvers.

Donors can stop by until 7 p.m. Tuesday to pitch in for a good cause. Each donor gets to cast their vote in favor of either department.

“It’s awesome to have a little competition to help the community out, it’s nice to be able to give on a day that you’re able to give and then maybe someday in your life you might receive it,” said fire chief Jason Griffin.

Last year, South Beloit Fire won the Battle of the Badges. This year’s winners will be announced after the donation tally is made.

