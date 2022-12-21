Regional cities declare snow emergency ahead of winter storm

Snow emergency parking(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WIFR) - A cold blast is forecasted this weekend, and some cities are calling a snow emergency ahead of the storm.

Snow emergencies mean parking restrictions until streets are clear―and tows or fines for those in violation.

  • Morrison - snow emergency effective at noon Wednesday, Dec. 21. through 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. No parking on snow routes or overnight parking in the central business district. Odd/Even parking will be in effect. For more information, contact city hall at 815-772-7657 or the Morrison Police Department at 815-772-7659.
  • Sterling - snow emergency in effect at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. No parking on snow routes, and Odd/Even parking will be in effect.
  • Beloit, Wis. - snow emergency in effect at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. No parking on city streets. A list of approved parking lots is available here.
  • Janesville, Wis. - snow emergency effective at noon Thursday, Dec. 22. Winter weather parking will be in place until at least 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23. For more information, visit the city’s snow and ice removal webpage here.
  • Rockford - snow emergency effective at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Odd/Even parking will be in effect.

